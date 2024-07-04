First Member Of Team AEW Declares Himself For Blood And Guts

On this week's "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," current ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe announced that he will be one of the five members of Team AEW for the Blood & Guts match.

The Blood & Guts television special will be held on July 24, where Team AEW will face The Elite in a Blood & Guts match. Briscoe, on Wednesday, stated that he's not scared of anything, but is worried about Shark Week and Blood & Guts. During his promo, he took a shot at new TNT Champion Jack Perry, calling him lucky for winning the ladder match at Forbidden Door. Briscoe was attacked by The Elite on "Dynamite," but was saved by Kyle O'Reilly, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn. Perry, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and an unnamed star will be a part of Team Elite, with Briscoe the only man so far confirmed for Team AEW.

Advertisement

Briscoe has teamed with O'Reilly over the last few weeks on AEW television, which perhaps indicates that the former WWE star could possibly be a part of Team AEW. The Acclaimed have also been in a feud with The Elite, and have some unfinished business with them, which makes storyline-sense for them to be a part of Team AEW as well.

Last year's Blood & Guts match saw the Golden Elite — the team of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page — defeat Pac, Konosuke Takeshita, and Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in the Blood & Guts match.