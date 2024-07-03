AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Live Coverage 7/3 - Garcia Challenges Ospreay For International Title, Britt Baker Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite": Beach Break on July 3, 2024, coming to you live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

After being unable to defeat Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will have to refocus his sights tonight as he puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia. Ospreay granted Garcia a shot at his title in the opening segment of last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" as a deflated MJF stood by, who had looked to ask Garcia to be his opponent at AEW All In.

Mercedes Mone walked out of Forbidden Door dripping in gold after she dethroned Stephanie Vaquer as NJPW STRONG Women's Champion whilst successfully defending her TBS Championship in a Winner Take All Match. In the moments that followed the contest between the two women, Mone and AEW fans were both taken aback when Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. make her surprise return to warn Mone that she was coming after her. In light of both events, Baker will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share, and Mone will be hosting a celebration for her major victory.

The next competitors to advance in the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments will be determined, as Jeff Jarrett faces a wild card opponent of The Elite's choosing in a quarterfinals match for the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. A semifinals match is also set for tonight, as Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson takes on PAC after they defeated Shingo Takagi and Claudio Castagnoli in the quarterfinals respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Willow Nightingale will be going head-to-head with Kris Statlander in a semifinals match. Not only did Nightingale and Statlander meet on the Zero Hour Pre-Show when they teamed with Tam Nakano and Momo Watanabe respectively, but tensions between them have been on the rise over the course of the last several weeks as the two share a storied history with one another.