Jack Perry Wins Six-Man Ladder Match, Captures Vacant AEW TNT Title At Forbidden Door

Jack Perry defeated five others in a ladder match to win the TNT Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The match, also involving Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Lio Rush, Dante Martin, and El Phantasmo, saw several table and ladder bumps, with almost everyone taking their turn to go through some form of furniture.

The match included callbacks to the short-lived team of Martin and Rush, with the pair meeting atop the ladder and fighting until they were disrupted by Takeshita. Briscoe landed an elbow drop to Jack Perry perched on the table outside — which didn't break — but Takeshita delivered a much more explosive table bump when he landed a Blue Thunder Bomb to El Phantasmo off of the apron through two tables sitting ringside. Briscoe looked to have the match won when he delivered the J-Driller to Takeshita through a ladder, but Perry pulled him from the ladder and smashed him with it before making the ascent to grab the title.

Perry was initially awarded the TNT title by fellow New Elite members the Young Bucks after former champion Adam Copeland was forced to vacate due to injury, but onscreen authority figure Christopher Daniels announced he would have to win the ladder match first.

