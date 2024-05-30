AEW TNT Title Vacated On Dynamite, Christopher Daniels Announces Mini-Tournament

Adam Copeland's tibia has split in twain and thus the AEW TNT Championship has been declared vacant by the power-mad Executive Vice Presidents. Matt and Nick Jackson tried to declare their Elite compatriot Jack Perry the new champion but were stopped by a new interim authority figure.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels was revealed as the new Interim Executive Vice President in Kenny Omega's stead, putting a halt to The Elite's plans to crown Perry. Daniels also announced that there will be a tournament to determine the contenders for the vacant title. After the tournament matches, an undisclosed number of wrestlers will compete in a ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 to determine a new champion. Perry will be one of the participants in the tournament. The tournament is set to begin on this week's "Rampage," with Eliminator matches determining the ladder match participants.

Kenny Omega is currently out of action due to Diverticulitis, which was aggravated by an attack by The Elite. Omega is out for a prolonged period of time as he will require surgery. Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland also requires surgery, and the return dates for either man are not known.

