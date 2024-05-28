Adam Copeland Provides Injury Update After AEW Double Or Nothing

Following his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday, there was fear that TNT Champion Adam Copeland had suffered an injury. Though AEW owner Tony Khan was unsure of Copeland's condition immediately following the match, it seems the 50-year-old didn't escape Sunday's PPV unharmed. In a video posted to Copeland's X page today, the AEW star confirmed that he fractured his tibia in the match and will require surgery.

Copeland stated that the injury was his body's way of telling him to slow down and make better choices. At one point during Sunday's bout, Copeland performed a dive from the top of the cage to hit an elbow drop onto opponent Malakai Black. While it has yet to be confirmed, this may have been the move that resulted in Copeland's injury.

Copeland, previously known in WWE as Edge, was forced into retirement in 2011 after speaking with doctors about his various neck injuries. He returned to the ring in 2020, spending the next three years in WWE before making a surprise debut at AEW WrestleDream last October. Since then, Copeland spent much of his time occupied by a feud with longtime friend and tag team partner Christian Cage, whom Copeland defeated for the TNT Championship in March. Shortly after that, he began a series of open challenges before feuding against the House of Black.

Since joining AEW, Copeland has wrestled more than 20 matches, including lengthy singles bouts against Cage, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, Black, and more. Copeland recently revealed that he had signed a two-year deal with AEW in 2023 and intends to retire from wrestling when that contract is up.