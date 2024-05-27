Tony Khan Addresses Adam Copeland Possibly Suffering Injury At AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW CEO Tony Khan has given an update on Adam Copeland's health following the Hall of Famer's brutal match with Malakai Black at Double or Nothing.

On the post show presser, Khan disclosed that Copeland was being checked on by AEW's medical staff, and hoped that the TNT Champion isn't hurt.

"Speaking of the face of TNT, Mr. Copeland, we are checking him out. That was an amazing barbed wire cage match. He has been so awesome since he came in, and I'm knocking on all the wood and crossing all my fingers and toes that he is okay," said Khan. "Adam Copeland arriving in AEW, came at a perfect time for us. What a run he is having. I was hoping he would be sitting here [in the presser] with Tanahashi-san and myself right now. He's really beat up, [but] I'll cross my fingers and hope that he's okay. That would be the best thing for AEW. Certainly, it was a hard-hitting pay-per-view, and that was a hard-hitting barbed wire steel cage match. We have a great TNT Champion and we're blessed to have the 'Rated-R Superstar' in AEW."

Copeland's match with Black inside the steel cage was brutal and barbaric, with the latter being busted open during the course of the match. The match saw many scary spots, including one where Copeland dove from the top of the cage and landed an elbow drop on Black, who was placed on a table. The match also saw the return of Gangrel to AEW television, who appeared inside the ring to help his former Brood buddy and ward off the House of Black. Copeland successfully retained his TNT title after putting Black in a crossface.