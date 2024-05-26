AEW Double Or Nothing Live Coverage 5/26 - Triple Main Event, Several Titles On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024, coming to you from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

Swerve Strickland will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line as he defends against Christian Cage in one of three main events on tonight's show. Tensions between Strickland and Christian have rapidly escalated over the course of the past few weeks, with Christian and his Patriarchy stablemates Nick Wayne and Killswitch attacking Strickland with a picture of him and his two daughters two weeks ago, and Strickland subsequently beating down Christian on top of a car this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Advertisement

In the second of tonight's triple main event, the Anarchy In The Arena match will be making its return as Team AEW (FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood join forces with Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club and Darby Allin) to take on AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. With The Elite having made their presence and power known over the course of the past few weeks, Darby Allin stepped in to take Eddie Kingston's place in the match after he was medically unable to compete by making his surprise return to AEW two weeks ago. In response, The Elite employed the help of Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt to take out Danielson this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", but were unsuccessful as Allin brought a flamethrower to the ring to come to the defense of Danielson in the closing moments of the show.

Advertisement

The TBS Championship will be up for grabs as titleholder Willow Nightingale defends against Mercedes Mone in the last of the triple main event. The storied history between Nightingale and Mone dates back to when they squared off at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence event just over a year ago to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Champion. The two came face-to-face once again during a contract signing to make tonight's match official two weeks ago that ultimately ended with Nightingale sending Mone crashing through a table.

Five other titles will be on the line tonight, as Toni Storm defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. Storm and Deeb are looking to settle their issues once and for all after playing mind games with one another, culminating on Wednesday when Deeb put Storm in a Half Boston Crab using a chair.

Speaking of mind games, TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Malakai Black have been going back and forth playing them with one another, including the House of Black attacking Copeland in the ring two weeks ago and Copeland covering Black in red goop this past Wednesday. In light of such, Copeland will be putting his title on the line against Black, but it won't just be any ordinary match as it will be in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match.

Advertisement

In his second ever defense since becoming titleholder, Chris Jericho will be putting the FTW Championship on the line against HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata in the first ever Three-Way FTW Rules Match. HOOK and Shibata both emerged victorious after causing Bryan Keith to tap out at the same time in a Three-Way FTW Championship Eliminator Match.

Elsewhere, Will Ospreay will also be challenging Roderick Strong for the International Championship. The reunited Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, and PAC of Death Triangle challenge The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn for the Unified World Trios Championship.

Additionally, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be going head-to-head with The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match whereby if Takeshita wins, he earns the right to challenge Moxley for the title. Former Best Friends Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy will be squaring off in singles action, and longtime rivals Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo will also be going head-to-head on the Buy-In Show starting at 6:30 PM ET.