Adam Copeland Reveals Length Of Remaining AEW Contract While Discussing Retirement

Not many people get a second chance at doing the thing they love, but AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland is making the most of his remaining time in the ring. Copeland came back to wrestling in 2020 and has made up for the nine years he was medically retired by working with some of the best that WWE and AEW have to offer. However, there is still an expiry date on Copeland's career, and during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet, Copeland mentioned that his second retirement from wrestling will be his final one.

"When I retire this time, I truly — I'm going to come home and be dad, and occasionally act, and walk my dogs." Copeland said.

The TNT Champion always thought that he was going to buck the trend of wrestlers never retiring, but once he got the chance to come back, he jumped at the opportunity. Copeland explained that he got that urge out of his system, and is now looking to end his career on his terms — something that was taken away from him in 2011, and is a big reason as to why he returned in the first place. As far as when that call could be made, Copeland revealed that he doesn't have a specific date in mind, but he did mention when his AEW contract expires.

"I have about a year and a half left right now," Copeland said. "A lot of business trying to get done in that time, there's a lot of people I want to work with in that time, and I look at it already and I think in the six months I've been there I think I'm close to 20 matches already."

Copeland will take his AEW match tally to 21 matches this weekend as he defends the AEW TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly on the May 11 edition of "AEW Collision."

