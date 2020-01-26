As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to the ring at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The Rated R Superstar entered the 30-Man Rumble Match main event at #21 and ended up being the 28th elimination, by Roman Reigns.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Edge, but @Wrestlevotes reports that he recently signed a three-year WWE contract that is said to be worth significant money.

This hasn't been confirmed but there is now fan speculation on Rated RKO doing battle at WrestleMania 36 after Edge and former partner Randy Orton turned on each other during the Rumble Match after teaming up.

Below are a few shots from Edge's return: