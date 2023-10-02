Edge Makes AEW Debut Following Christian Cage Victory In AEW WrestleDream Main Event

Adam Copeland has arrived in All Elite Wrestling.

At the conclusion of Sunday's AEW WrestleDream, Christian Cage retained the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin, thanks to help from his new ally Nick Wayne. As Wayne, Cage, and Luchasaurus were ready to put the finishing touches on their assault of Darby Allin and Sting, the lights went out and a Grindhouse-inspired video showed an anonymous man driving a fancy car through Seattle. Copeland's trademark "Metalingus" theme by Alter Bridge blared through the Climate Pledge Arena and Copeland appeared through a fog of smoke and pyrotechnics.

Initially feigning alliance with Cage and company, Copeland attacked all three men, hitting a huge Spear on Luchasaurus and saving Sting and Allin from further harm, refusing to take the side of his longtime friend. Copeland then shared a handshake with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting as the pay-per-view went off the air. Copeland wrestled his final match in WWE in August, though his contract with the company did not expire until Saturday.