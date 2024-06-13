AEW Announces Date & Location For Blood & Guts 2024

As revealed during last night's "AEW Dynamite," the promotion is bringing Blood & Guts back for a fourth year in a row, and it's now become clear just when and where the event will be taking place. AEW announced this morning that Blood & Guts will emanate from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 24 (via X).

Last night, it was revealed that The Elite will be taking part in this year's Blood & Guts match, including the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. Though the group invited Swerve Strickland to join their team, it looks as though the AEW World Champion will oppose the group instead.

As of now, it's unclear if any members of "Team AEW" from last month's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will join with Strickland, though at the very least, Dax Harwood of FTR will have to be ruled out. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently announced a painful injury that will keep him out of the ring for the foreseeable future. Additionally, having declared himself for the 2024 Owen Hart Cup, it's very possible that Bryan Danielson will be too preoccupied to take part in the bloody fight.

Blood & Guts will remain a special episode of "Dynamite" rather than joining AEW's expanded list of pay-per-views. Across the previous three years, the special event has been held in Jacksonville, Florida, Detroit, Michigan, and Boston, Massachusetts.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Saturday, June 15, with a presale beginning tomorrow. AEW usually shares presale codes through their free AEW Insider program for those who are interested in purchasing tickets early.