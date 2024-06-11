AEW's FTR Out Of Action Indefinitely Due To Dax Harwood Injury Suffered At Dynasty PPV

One of AEW's top tag teams will be shelved for an undetermined amount of time as FTR's Dax Harwood took to X to announce an injury he first suffered at Dynasty that he effectively hid from the medical staff and the powers that be, which will now force him to rest until further notice.

Just before 9pm ET (as many fans were settling into "WWE Raw), Harwood posted a video more than five minutes long explaining just what went down, along with the caption, "An explanation that I feel I owe everyone. The fans, my boss, the medical team, and the whole roster. I appreciate you all, and I hope to see you soon. Top Guys, out."

Harwood began with a disclaimer about the sometimes toxic world of social media, saying, "I know [there are] a lot of people, especially in the Twitter world, who don't really care for me too much and that's okay but I thought this was the best way that I could talk to the fans of AEW and the fans of FTR and finally get this off of my chest." He then apologized to AEW President Tony Khan, to AEW staff, and specifically to its medical staff, with whom he admitted not being up front about the origin and the nature of the injury, which he would go on to explain in detail. "[At Dynasty], I gave Matt Jackson a Piledriver, and when I landed, it messed my lower back up really bad and caused a severe hematoma that appeared on my lower back," he said. "As we know, that's where a brunt of the bumps go for a professional wrestler. I thought I could tough through it."

