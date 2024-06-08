AEW Collision Results 6/8/24: Ex-Best Friends Compete On National Best Friends Day

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Collision from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, IA!

Fresh off their International Title #1 Contendership 4-way match on "Dynamite", Kyle O'Reilly will face Orange Cassidy. Cassidy is also reeling from all his friends (except Rocky Romero, for now) turning on him and being recruited by Don Callis.

Advertisement

Speaking of former Best Friends competing on National Best Friends Day, Kris Statlander will be in action for the first time since turning on both Cassidy and Willow Nightingale. She will take her anger out on Robyn Renegade. Women's action will continue when "Timeless" Toni Storm takes on Lady Frost. Last night on "Rampage", Storm was forced to shake the hand of her "Forbidden Door" opponent, Mina Shirakawa to appease Mariah May.

Wheeler Yuta returned to action on Wednesday after five months. He picked up the victory for Blackpool Combat Club. He and Claudio Castagnoli will team up against FTR.

Coming off a loss last week to Castagnoli, Johnny TV looks to get a victory over Dustin Rhodes. Rising international star, Tate Mayfairs, will make his AEW debut. He will face Daniel Garcia, who is determined to prove himself as one of AEW's young stars.

Advertisement