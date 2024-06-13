The Elite Announce Participation In 2024 Blood & Guts, Seek Fifth Man On AEW Dynamite

The Elite are ready to spill some Blood & Guts, and with the announcement of the 2024 match, they are looking for a fifth man for their team. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, alongside Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry interrupted the opening segment of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday when AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was addressing the crowd regarding his own match against Will Ospreay coming up at Forbidden Door.

The Young Bucks touted their most recent accomplishments, including winning Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing and they said that now, they're ready to address some more serious business. Nicholas said The Elite are now challenging AEW's best in the most violent match in the company: Blood & Guts, though he did not say when or where exactly the match would take place.

Matthew then addressed Strickland and noted that the match is traditionally five on five. He asked the World Champion to be their fifth man, and offered him a pair of their new sneakers. Strickland had Prince Nana throw the sneakers into the crowd and said he was a business man who does things on his own. The Acclaimed, who recently have had problems with the Young Bucks, specifically over their World Tag Team Championships, ran down to the ring and a brawl ensued before new interim EVP Christopher Daniels put a stop to things. With AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view already coming up on June 30, the Young Bucks did not announce when Blood & Guts would be taking place.

