AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 6/12 - Two Titles On The Line, TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 12, 2024, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa!

Before he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay will be defending the AEW International Championship as he goes one-on-one with Rey Fenix. Fenix defeated Kyle O'Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Jay Lethal in a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match last week to earn a shot at Ospreay's title.

As she prepares to defend the TBS Championship against current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Winner Take All Match at Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone will have to temporarily refocus her sights tonight as she puts her title on the line against Vaquer's tag team partner Zeuxis. Vaquer and Zeuxis currently hold the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship together, defeating Lluvia and La Jarochita at CMLL's 90th Anniversary Show on September 16, 2023 to become the inaugural titleholders.

The next entrant into the Ladder Match at Forbidden Door to crown a new TNT Champion will be determined tonight, as Jack Perry of The Elite will be going head-to-head with Dustin Rhodes in a TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier. The winner of tonight's match will join Konosuke Takeshita and reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Brisoe, who previously beat Penta El Zero Miedo and Brian Cage respectively to secure their spots in the bout.

Speaking of Takeshita and Briscoe, they will both be squaring off against one another in the ring in a huge trios match tonight as the former joins forces with his Don Callis Family stablemate Kyle Fletcher and Roderick Strong and the latter teams up with the aforementioned Cassidy and O'Reilly.

Additionally, "TV Time With The Learning Tree Chris Jericho" will be making its return tonight as FTW Champion Chris Jericho hosts Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen of Private Party after encountering one another backstage last week. Rush will also be returning to action for the first time since defeating the aforementioned Kassidy on the May 24 edition of "AEW Rampage" against an opponent who has yet to be named.