Minoru Suzuki Shocks Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite, FTW Title Match Set For Next Week

It's been three weeks since NJPW star Minoru Suzuki turned down Chris Jericho's offer to team with him for a third time at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, instead opting to challenge Jericho to a singles match for the FTW Championship. In the time since, Jericho has seemingly settled his issues with HOOK, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata (at least for now) but he still has to deal with Suzuki, who appeared on "AEW Dynamite 250" to announce that he would challenge Jericho on next week's "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts."

Suzuki's appearance came after the latest "TV Time" segment from Jericho, who promised to be on every episode of "Dynamite" going forward. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and two-time NEVER Openweight Champion interrupted "The Learning Tree," showing him a piece of paper. "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith read from the paper, revealing not only that the match would take place next week, but that himself and "The Redwood" Big Bill, would be banned from ringside.

Jericho vs. Suzuki might be set for next week, but it will be on the undercard. The show is set to be main-evented by the fourth-ever Blood & Guts cage match which will see The Elite — AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, AEW TNT Champion Jack Perry, and "Hangman" Adam Page — take on AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, The Acclaimed, and an as-yet-unnamed fifth member.

