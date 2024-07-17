AEW Dynamite 250 Live Coverage 7/17 - We Hear From Mariah May, Two Championship Matches & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" 250 on July 17, 2024, coming to you live from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas!

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm watched from ringside as Mariah May won the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament during last week's edition of "Dynamite" when she defeated Willow Nightingale in the finals. A proud Storm then walked up the ramp with May, but was blindsided by her moments later when May attacked her and left her laid out. In light of such events, May will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Will Ospreay will be defending the AEW International Championship for the first time since successfully retaining it against Daniel Garcia at the "Dynamite" Beach Break special as he goes one-on-one with MJF. MJF threw out the challenge to Ospreay last week after Ospreay has some choice words for him.

Another title will be on the line tonight, as Nyla Rose challenges Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. Mone has had her fair share of issues with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. over the course of the last few weeks and the two found themselves involved in a heated verbal confrontation for the second time in a row last week. Mone then declared that she would be holding an open challenge for anyone who wanted a title shot in the locker room with the exception of Baker and Rose answered the call.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will be returning to action for the first time since defending his title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30 as he collides with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Not only did Strickland challenge Okada to tonight's match last week, but the two will be squaring off on next week's episode of "Dynamite" when they both compete in AEW Blood & Guts.

Additionally, "TV Time With The Learning Tree Chris Jericho" will be making its return as Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith host another edition of the talk show. Jericho went head-to-head with Samoa Joe in a Stampede Street Fight last week that ultimately ended with Jericho sending Joe crashing through drywall in the backstage area by employing a forklift.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as MJF and Will Ospreay make their way down to the ring.