Report: AEW Sources Deny Tony Khan 'Disappointed' In WBD's Initial TV Rights Offer

The intrigue over AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery's negotiations over AEW's next TV rights deal grew on Tuesday morning, when a report from Puck's Matt Belloni emerged stating that AEW owner Tony Khan was "disappointed" with WBD's initial offer. It was further revealed that the exclusive negotiating window between AEW and WBD lasted until July, and another suitor could pursue AEW should a deal not be reached beforehand, despite WBD's desire to secure AEW long-term.

Advertisement

Now hours later, some in AEW are attempting to throw cold water on the initial story. F4WOnline/Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW sources have denied to Dave Meltzer that Khan was disappointed in WBD's initial offer. While noting that a deal between the two sides hadn't been reached, negotiations remain ongoing between AEW and WBD, and it was clarified that AEW was negotiating with WBD brass and not TNT Sports.

Even prior to the denial, some had begun to question the initial report from this morning due to Belloni's association with WWE President Nick Khan, who had previously appeared on Belloni's podcast "The Town." Because of the connection, some have speculated that the story may have been planted, though there is no evidence to suggest that at this time.

Advertisement

Tony Khan himself has yet to publicly comment on either report, and has revealed little regarding AEW and WBD's negotiations, though he has stressed the relationship remains strong between the promotion and top WBD brass. A resolution regarding the matter should occur soon, whether AEW reups with WBD or heads to another network, as the current deal between the two sides is expected to expire by the end of 2024.