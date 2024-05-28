AEW's Tony Khan Talks Upcoming Media Rights Deals, Praises WBD CEO David Zaslav

AEW CEO Tony Khan has praised the Warner Brothers Discovery leadership, particularly CEO David Zaslav, ahead of AEW's media rights renewal.

In the post Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan was asked about AEW's negotiations with WBD regarding a new deal. He stated that 2024 is an exciting and important year for AEW, and spoke of the importance of wrestling returning to TNT and TBS.

"It's a really big year [for AEW]. I think a lot of you know some of these details, but to peel back the curtain, this is our media renewal year, and like a lot of athletes or teams, in a big year with a big opportunity, we're all really swinging for the fences here. So it's going to be really important for us. We've been now going on five years at Warner Brothers Discovery and it's been the most amazing relationship," said Khan. "When we started this, something that was really important to me was bringing wrestling back to TNT and TBS because it really ... to the American fans, it is something I grew up on and it's a tradition that goes back over 50 years and it had been interrupted for too long and it's really great having wrestling on TNT and TBS. It just fits like a glove in my opinion."

Khan talked about how "AEW Collision," which began a year ago, has been a success, while also adding that new pay-per-views like Dynasty have also done well, and believes that all three pay-per-views of 2024 have been excellent.