Blackpool Combat Club Turns On Bryan Danielson After AEW All Out World Title Defense

Bryan Danielson may have retained his AEW World Championship at All Out Saturday night, but he left Chicago with fewer friends than he started with, as his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli viciously turned on him following the title bout, with PAC holding back a tearful Wheeler Yuta. By the time the attack was over, medics were giving Danielson oxygen due to Moxley asphyxiating him with a plastic bag, and AEW fans were left with far more questions than answers.

Advertisement

Danielson's opponent, Jack Perry, had arrived in his bus and was accompanied to the ring by the Young Bucks and a "S.W.A.T team." Early on, Perry was forced to wrestle Danielson's style, but as the match progressed, Perry took control and attacked the champion on the outside by throwing him into barricades and sitting him in a chair to dropkick him. He even put Danielson in his own move, the Cattle Mutilation. The match would see interference from the Bucks, who were run off by Castagnoli and Yuta (who the Bucks had defeated earlier in the evening) in contrast to Castagnoli's later actions. Perry would end up kicking out of Danielson's Busaiku Knee, but ultimately fell to a second one after seemingly inviting the move from the champion.

Advertisement

The post-match segment contained a parade of twists and turns. First, Killswitch attacked Danielson from behind, locking eyes with former friend and partner Perry. Then Christian Cage, title contract in hand, made his way to the ring with the rest of The Patriarchy. That's when Moxley appeared with the rest of the BCC to ward off any attempting cash-in; The Patriarchy retreated and the BCC celebrated in the ring, until Castagnoli suddenly hit Danielson with an uppercut and Moxley put the plastic bag over his head. Moxley's recent associate Marina Shafir got in the ring as well. After Danielson was unconscious, Moxley left with Castagnoli and PAC while Yuta cradled his mentor, leaving his loyalties apparently unknown.