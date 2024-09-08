Young Bucks Pull Out Win Over BCC, Retain AEW World Tag Titles At All Out

After the challenge was issued this past week on "AEW Dynamite," Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta attempted to leave All Out as double champions by adding The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championships to the AEW World Trios Championships they won with PAC at All In London. Unfortunately for the Blackpool Combat Club members, it was the EVPs who walked away with the victory.

The match started with a back-and-forth battle for control, with the challengers coming out on top after trying to forcibly split Matthew and Nicholas' legs from their bodies, leading to Nicholas almost breaking his own foot on the barricade in frustration. The champions would take back control when they managed to get Yuta isolated from his partner, but the tables turned once more when Yuta secured the tag to Castagnoli, whose hot tag saw him do something that Nicholas couldn't do with his foot; break the barricade after delivering an uppercut to Matthew.

Castagnoli got a little too confident and ended up in the front row when Nicholas ducked out of the way of an uppercut, leaving Yuta to fend for himself. Yuta held on long enough to allow Castagnoli back in the match, but the AEW EVP's looked to seal the win with the EVP trigger after regaining control, to no avail. Their confidence then got the better of them as Matthew ended up in Castagnoli's giant swing, almost leading to the victory.

The end of the match came when Castagnoli, running up the ropes to come to the aid of Yuta once more, delivered a superplex to Matthew, positioning him perfectly for Yuta to hit the Fastball Special. However, Matthew got the knees up just in time, and with Nicholas holding Castagnoli back in the corner, Matthew rolled Yuta up to secure the decisive pinfall.