PAC & The Blackpool Combat Club Pull Down AEW World Trios Titles To Open All In 2024

The main card of AEW All In 2024 kicked off with a four-way "London Ladders" match for the AEW World Trios Championship, and PAC solidified his bond with the Blackpool Combat Club by capturing the win for his team. The match was full of the chaos and high-flying action that is expected from any ladders match, and despite their confidence going in, Christian Cage's Patriarchy self-sabotaged their attempts to retain.

After spending the first several minutes of the match hiding in the back, Cage finally made his way to the ring when he had a clear shot at climbing the ladder to grab the titles. However, his plot was foiled and Cage was beaten down by the rest of the match's contestants. Minutes later, it seemed as though Killswitch was about to grab the titles and win until Cage appeared, demanding that he be the one who got them the win, which gave their opponents enough time to knock both men off the ladder.

At the end of the match, Killswitch physically pushed Cage up the ladder later in an attempt to help him win, but PAC ascended quickly, booting Cage off the ladder and winning the match for his team. After months and months of abuse laid their way by Cage, the reaction to today's loss from Killswitch and Nick Wayne will be something to watch for in the days ahead.

There are some interesting implications of today's victory, as it ensures PAC will continue working with the Blackpool Combat Club for the immediate future. At the same time, his former partners in Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix are seemingly exiting AEW in favor of WWE, leaving Death Triangle no more — for now.