PAC Joins Forces With Blackpool Combat Club, Wins Spot In AEW All In Ladder Match

PAC was forced to miss last year's inaugural AEW All In due to injury, but this year, "The Bastard" is officially getting his Wembley moment. PAC teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club on Saturday's pre-taped episode of "AEW Collision," defeating Top Flight and Lio Rush in the show's main event to win the last spot in the London Ladders match for the AEW World Trios Championship.

According to reports, PAC was originally planned to face trios champions The Patriarchy three-on-three alongside his Death Triangle partners, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, aka The Lucha Brothers; the three are former trios champions. Those plans were reportedly scrapped, however, when The Lucha Brothers made it clear that they intended to let their AEW deals expire in preparation for a move to WWE, which resulted in the All In trios title match being reimagined as a four-team, 12-person ladder match.