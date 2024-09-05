Young Bucks Set For Tag Title Action At AEW All Out

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships at All Out this weekend. During tonight's "AEW Dynamite," The Elite blindsided Bryan Danielson ahead of the World title match between him and Jack Perry in Chicago as he attempted to celebrate the Blackpool Combat Club's trios victory over The Conglomeration. After which, Claudio Castagnoli took the microphone to warn that The Elite had made an oversight in their judgment. He said that he was in the mood for collecting gold with his CMLL Grand Prix and AEW Trios titles wins recently, and he looked at the Tag titles as the next piece of his collection.

Shortly after, the official announcement was made for the Young Bucks' title defense against Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for Saturday's All Out card. It will be just the third title defense of their current reign, which stands at 137 days at the time of writing. Their other two defenses came during August, first to a DQ finish with The Acclaimed and then retaining in a three-way match also involving FTR at All In.