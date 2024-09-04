AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 9/4 - Two Titles On The Line, Ospreay & The Conglomeration Vs. Castagnoli, Yuta & PAC

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 4, 2024, coming to you live from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Mariah May will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Toni Storm at AEW All In on August 25 as she defends against Nyla Rose. May made the decision to delay her championship commemoration after it was originally slated to take place last week. Meanwhile, Rose has been on a two match winning streak on "AEW Rampage", defeating the likes of Erica Leigh and Aminah Belmont on the August 16 and 30 editions of the show respectively.

Another title will be up for grabs tonight, as The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher challenges Kazuchika Okada of The Elite for the AEW Continental Championship. Not only did Okada's last title defense on the August 21 edition of "Dynamite" against one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli end with Okada retaining as the result of a time limit draw, but Fletcher will surely be extra motivated to dethrone Okada after coming up short against Ricochet last Wednesday.

Speaking of Castagnoli, he will be joining forces with PAC and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta to square off with Will Ospreay and The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly. Ospreay confronted Ricochet after his aforementioned defeat last week as a means of letting him know that there was an AEW International Championship in the future, but PAC surprised him with a reverse hurricanrana to put him on notice.

