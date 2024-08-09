Tony Khan Calls Current Media Rights Negotiation 'The Most Important Time Ever In AEW'

In its first five years of operation, All Elite Wrestling has created some historical moments, such as crowning its first ever AEW World Champion, reaching the 250-episode mark of its flagship show, and hosting its first international pay-per-view. Perhaps there is no marker more significant, though, than solidifying the future of AEW programming. During a recent interview with "Q101," AEW President Tony Khan addressed the magnitude of AEW's current media rights discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Right now, it's the most important time ever in AEW," Khan said. "We're on the verge of the most important deal we'll ever make, this upcoming media rights. It's been great working with Warner Brothers Discovery on the future. For all these years, we've had so much great experience with Warner Brothers Discovery. Now under the leadership of David Zaslav, the company, for us, the connection, the things we've been able to do. I think it's getting stronger and stronger."

As of early July, negotiations between AEW and WBD were said to be close to crossing the metaphorical goal line. An exact announcement date on the AEW-WBD deal is still unknown, although previous reports indicated that its likely time-frame centered within the summer or fall of this year. Given his strong relationship with WBD and their CEO David Zaslav, Khan has publicly stated that he is keen on working with the global media and entertainment company forever.

While negotiations for a renewed WBD-AEW deal continue, so does the road to AEW All In 2024. So far, seven matches are confirmed for the event, including an AEW World Championship match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson.

