Bryan Danielson: If I Don't Win AEW World Title At All In, I Will Never Wrestle Again

Bryan Danielson has been very open about his struggles with the breakdown of his body throughout his professional wrestling career. Having already temporarily retired once due to injury, Danielson's physical health has been a ticking timebomb for much of his AEW career. Nevertheless, the beat-up veteran is heading to Wembley Stadium to challenge AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Danielson added an extra stipulation to the match on August 25. Following Swerve Strickland's promise to cripple Danielson, and make sure he never walks again, Danielson upped the ante by saying that if he doesn't win at All In, he will never wrestle again.

Danielson has been outspoken about his plan to retire from full-time competition soon, calling his most recent contract with AEW likely his last full-time contract in pro wrestling, as the former WWE Champion hopes to spend more time with his family and finally rest his broken body. Danielson's physical condition has been a major sticking point for AEW physician Dr. Michael Sampson heading into All In.