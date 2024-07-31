AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 7/31 - CMLL World Women's Title Eliminator Match, Darby Allin Vs. Adam Page & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 31, 2024, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina!

Willow Nightingale will be going head-to-head with former friend turned bitter rival Kris Statlander in a CMLL World Women's Championship Eliminator Match, with the latter earning a shot at the former's title should she win. Not only did the pair previously square off in a semifinals match during the 2024 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament earlier this year, but Nightingale emerged victorious over Deonna Purrazzo in a CMLL World Women's Championship Eliminator Match this past Saturday at AEW Battle Of The Belts XI.

After winning the Royal Rampage match last Friday on "AEW Rampage" and earning a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Grand Slam in September, Darby Allin looks to score another victory tonight as he collides with "Hangman" Adam Page. The pair met one another during last week's edition of "Dynamite" in AEW Blood & Guts, wherein Allin and Team AEW defeated Page and Team Elite.

Will Ospreay looks to gain some momentum heading into his AEW American Championship match against titleholder MJF at AEW All In as he squares off with Lance Archer. Ospreay lost the AEW American Championship (then known as the AEW International Championship) to MJF two weeks ago, and the pair encountered one another again last week when Ospreay confronted "The Salt Of The Earth".

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated longtime friend and rival Hikaru Shida last week. However, the celebration was short lived for her when Kamille attacked her and aligned herself with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The following day, Mone and Kamille confronted Baker while she was speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic Con. A physical altercation between Baker and Mone ensued, and Tony Khan subsequently granted Baker a shot at Mone's title on August 25. Following such events, Mone will be appearing on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Roderick Strong will be joining forces with The Don Callis Family's Rush and The Beast Mortis to take on The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe. Briscoe successfully retained his title against Strong during ROH Death Before Dishonor this past Friday while Ishii and Kyle O'Reilly unsuccessfully challenged Strong's Undisputed Kingdom stablemates Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at the pay-per-view event.

Mariah May is set to speak with Renee Paquette a little under a month out from challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in London, England. After May secured herself a victory last week, Storm blindsided May leading to a major pull apart brawl between the two.

Additionally, Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club will be speaking before he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium.