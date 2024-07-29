Backstage Report On Bryan Danielson's Physical Condition Ahead Of AEW All In

As Bryan Danielson gets closer and closer to his AEW World Championship match against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In next month, he's also getting closer to the end of his full-time career. "The American Dragon" has made no secret about his plans to walk away from the weekly grind of wrestling over the next few months, though he still plans to participate in the ring every now and then. Ultimately, that decision may be for the best, especially when it comes to Danielson's health.

Fightful Select reports that a recent interview Danielson cut with Renee Paquette, where stated that AEW doctor Michael Sampson didn't want him competing till AEW All In, had some truth to it. With the Wembley Stadium show on the horizon, AEW doctors have put restrictions on Danielson leading into the show, with said restrictions preventing Danielson from participating in angles or matches he had been planned for previously. Regardless, while Danielson is banged up, it was noted that Danielson has long been planned to be in the Wembley main event, and it appears there was never consideration of removing him from the spot.

Also confirmed was that Danielson's talent contract with AEW would expire on August 1, something else Danielson discussed in his interview with Paquette. However, no one should expect to see Danielson elsewhere any time soon, as there's an "active plan" for him to remain involved with AEW over the next month and possibly beyond. Regarding any questions on whether Danielson's plans to leave wrestling full time are legit, that is believed to be the case, and that Danielson will be, at best, a part-time wrestler once his current AEW run comes to an end.

