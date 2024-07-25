Bryan Danielson Reveals The Exact Date His AEW Contract Expires

Bryan Danielson is considered one of the best wrestlers of his generation — or even any generation according to some — but at 43 and after sustaining multiple serious injuries, there isn't much time left for "The American Dragon" to do what he loves. Due to this, many have been wondering what his next move will be, but the veteran might just have hinted at it during an interview with Renee Paquette.

"August 1 actually, next Thursday my wrestling contract is up. Which also happens to be my sons fourth birthday!" Danielson then explained that he's comfortable talking about his contract expiring so soon, and compared himself to MJF, who would have used this as an opportunity to get more money out of Tony Khan. The veteran then looked back at the promise he made to his wife, Brie Garcia/Bella, and how they agreed that his current AEW contract would be his final wrestling contract. "Part of me is like, wondering what life is like after this, you know? Part of me is excited about that. But you know, right now, you know, even though Wembley is after this, like I still have to focus on that, right? That's got to be, kind of, my focus and so."

Based on this, it doesn't seem like "The American Dragon" will be competing in another promotion again. Additionally, Danielson confirmed that his neck is still not 100%, and is something that he has internal struggles with. "Even talking to Doc Sampson, you know, there's like, you know, I gotta go hard, I got to do this, you know, and he's like 'Listen? Right now, your neck is fixable. You got to make sure it stays fixable.'"

