Bryan Danielson Wins Owen Hart Cup On AEW Dynamite, Will Seek World Title At Wembley

One of the possible final highlights of Bryan Danielson's career, which in his own words, is ending full-time at the end of 2024, occurred Wednesday night in the opening match of "AEW Dynamite." Danielson won the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament final, coming out victorious over a newly-returned "Hangman" Adam Page. Danielson now moves on to All In at Wembley Stadium in London on August 25, and looks to take the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland.

Advertisement

Danielson and Page kicked off the show with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest enforcer after Page toppled Jarrett to advance last week in the tournament. The match was fast-paced from the start, with Danielson quickly going for the LeBell Lock, but Page getting his foot on the rope. After a picture-in-picture break, "Hangman" hit a tombstone piledriver, but Danielson kicked out. Page hit another piledriver on Danielson on the outside to the floor.

Danielson hit a Busaiku Knee on Page, but didn't have enough energy to go for the pin. Danielson and Page traded headbutts in the middle of the ring, before Danielson accidentally hit a Psycho Knee on the referee. Page tried to capitalize by taking off his belt and wrapping it around Danielson's neck, but Jarrett got in the ring and revealed a referee's shirt underneath his t-shirt, and took control of the match. Following the confusion, Page hit a Deadeye, but Danielson kicked out. Page also hit a Buckshot Lariat to the back of Danielson, but missed a second. He put Danielson in a cross face and his opponent appeared to be knocked out, but Danielson's hand didn't drop when Jarrett released it. Danielson reversed the cross face into a pin and picked up the victory.

Advertisement