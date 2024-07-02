Tony Khan Shares Update On AEW's Media Rights Negotiations With WBD

AEW President Tony Khan is currently celebrating the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which broke the $1 Million mark at the live gate for the third consecutive year. However, the big financial talking point regarding AEW in 2024 has been the ongoing media rights negotiations with Warner Brothers Discovery. The company's current deal with WBD expires later this year and Khan has given an update on the progress that has been made in the discussions.

During a recent appearance on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Khan said that, from his perspective, everything is incredibly positive.

"I'm having great talks with Warner Brothers Discovery," Khan said. "As a group, our business side, we've done a lot of work. I think we've had a lot of great meetings, and we feel like we're in a really, really good place. A lot of exciting data and research we've done going into what is a really important time. It's going to be something that's going to affect everybody in AEW and a lot of our fans, obviously."

Khan has already admitted that he thinks AEW is in the red zone when it comes to their negotiations with WBD, to the point where he is approaching the goal line, and is hoping that AEW and WBD work with each other forever. AEW has been in talks with other companies over the years regarding their pay-per-view distribution, with them recently making its back catalog of events available on TrillerTV.

However, despite talking to other pay-per-view providers, the events are set to be included in the WBD deal as it could potentially relate to streaming, and Khan has no one else in mind except WBD.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.