AEW's Pay-Per-View Archive Available To Stream On TrillerTV

For fans around the world, TrillerTV has been the home of All Elite Wrestling when it comes to online streaming. Despite the company having a number of international TV deals, the site formally known as FiteTV has been the site for AEW fans to get their weekly dose of programming thanks to its AEW+ feature, as well as streaming its pay-per-views for an individual price. However, watching AEW's back catalogue of major pay-per-view events just became a lot cheaper.

In an official press release on TrillerTV's website, the streaming service announced that fans can now purchase every AEW pay-per-view that ever taken place, including the historical All In event from 2018 that acted as a precursor to the company itself. The events are available to purchase individually without the need to subscribe to AEW+, as well as being offered up in various bundles to lower the cost.

For example, the 2020 and 2021 bundles that contain the four AEW pay-per-views that the company produced in those respective years will cost $29.99, while the 2022 bundle that features five pay-per-views will cost $34.99, the same price as the 2018/2019 bundle that includes All In, the three AEW pay-per-views from 2019, and the Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen events that took place that year as well. The 2023 bundle comes in at $59.99 given that it contains eight pay-per-views, but considering that some individual AEW pay-per-view events cost around the $50 mark by themselves, paying less than $10 more for an entire year's worth of major events will be something AEW fans will be very happy to see.

Fans with AEW+ will get even more benefits from this recent announcement as select pay-per-views will be available immediately at no extra cost to subscribers, and the 2024 set of pay-per-views will also be offered up at a discounted price.