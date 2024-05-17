Classic AEW PPV Added To TrillerTV Subscription Service

The partnership between AEW and TrillerTV (once known as Fite) is strengthening, and it now appears a piece of AEW history will be joining the Triller archives. Triller announced on X (formerly Twitter) that AEW Double or Nothing 2019, the inaugural pay-per-view event in the promotion's young history, will now be available on TrillerTV in select international regions.

TrillerTV has already been the home of AEW's international streaming, dubbed AEW Plus, which features commentary during the usual commercial breaks. The service even came to the rescue when United States viewers had issues watching AEW Revolution via Bleacher Report Live back in March. The deal seems to be a strengthening of the two sides; meanwhile, fans are still wondering about AEW's streaming future as it heads into renewal season with broadcasting partner Warner Bros Discovery. AEW and WBD had not come to an agreement as of this year's upfront presentations for advertisers, but both sides are reportedly optimistic about the possibility of a deal.

Double or Nothing was AEW's first PPV, before the company even had a weekly television program. The show was headlined by Jon Moxley debuting in the promotion, interrupting Chris Jericho celebrating his victory over Kenny Omega. The show was also notable for the match between Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin, a bloody affair that had fans emotional from the opening bell to the post-match promo. The Triller announcement comes just ahead of the 5th anniversary of the event, with Double or Nothing 2024 once again emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.