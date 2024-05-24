AEW Announces New Streaming Partnership For Double Or Nothing And Forbidden Door PPVs

AEW and DAZN have announced that the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as well as the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, will both stream for all fans around the world.

The press release for the new deal has revealed that the two pay-per-views will be available on the DAZN online streaming platform. The press release, though, has listed a few countries that are excluded from the deal, including Australia, Afghanistan, India, Japan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Maldives.

AEW and DAZN first struck up a partnership last year to air AEW's TV and YouTube shows, as well as pay-per-views, for 42 countries in Europe and Asia on the DAZN platform. Bleacher Report currently handles the streaming of AEW pay-per-views in the US and Canada, while Triller TV (formerly known as FITE TV) also streams AEW shows for some international markets on their platform.

AEW's Double or Nothing will air on Sunday, May 26, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Forbidden Door, the NJPW and AEW co-produced pay-per-view will be held on June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Ten matches have so far been confirmed for Sunday's pay-per-view, with seven titles on the line, while the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match is also set to take place on the show.

