Jon Moxley IWGP World Title Eliminator Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced that current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will have an eliminator match at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Moxley will face off against Konosuke Takeshita at the pay-per-view which will be held on May 26. A win for the Japanese star will earn him a future shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which has been around Moxley's waist since NJPW's Windy City Riot show last month, where he defeated Tetsuya Naito. The match between Moxley and Takeshita was set up after the latter attacked the former on this past week's "AEW Dynamite," following the Blackpool Combat Club's win against Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher.

Sunday, May 26#AEWDoN

Las Vegas @MGMGrand@njpw1972 IWGP World Title Eliminator@JonMoxley vs @Takesoup 5 years after he arrived at AEW's first ever event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will fight vs Konosuke Takeshita 1-on-1 at #AEWDoN with a title shot at stake! pic.twitter.com/6NbxWTjnaF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2024

Takeshita, who was a part of DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan since the start of his career, has never held a title in NJPW. Moxley and Takeshita have faced each other twice in singles matches so far, both coming in 2022, and both won by the former. The first meeting between the two was, in fact, a world title eliminator match, when Moxley was the AEW Interim World Champion.

So far, seven matches have been announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2024, with six titles on the line at the show. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will defend his title against former AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, while AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will face Serena Deeb. Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone will run it back once again having previously faced each other in NJPW last year, but this time Nightingale will walk in the champion and defend her AEW TBS Championship.

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland is scheduled to face Malakai Black, while Roderick Strong, the current AEW International Champion, will go one-on-one with Will Ospreay. The Anarchy in the Arena match, which has become a staple on AEW Double or Nothing shows, will feature once again on the pay-per-view, with The Elite facing off against Team AEW.