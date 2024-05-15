AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 5/15 - Continental Championship On The Line, Tag Team Title Eliminator Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on May 15, 2024, coming to you live from the Angels Of The Wind Arena in Everett, Washington!

Kazuchika Okada will be putting the AEW Continental Championship on the line for the first time since successfully retaining against PAC at AEW Dynasty as he squares off with one half of FTR, Dax Harwood. Okada and Harwood will be meeting in an Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25, with the former joining forces his Elite teammates The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and the latter teaming with the other half of FTR Cash Wheeler, Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson.

Speaking of The Young Bucks and Danielson, they will all be in action tonight with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson facing Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match. Should Daniels and Sydal win, they will earn themselves the right to challenge The Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Danielson will be competing in a tag team match of his own as he and his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley take on Ring of Honor World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher and Jeff Cobb in Cobb's first AEW match since last year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour Pre-Show.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will be in singles action tonight as he collides with his former Mogul Embassy teammate Brian Cage in a non title match. Strickland will undoubtedly have some extra motivation heading into tonight's bout after he was blindsided by an attack at the hands of Brian, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona last week during a verbal exchange with his Double or Nothing challenger Christian Cage.

Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone have no shortage of history with one another, and tensions have been on the rise between them since Mone made it clear that she was coming for the TBS Championship several weeks ago. Tonight, they make their Double or Nothing title match official as they meet in the ring to put pen-to-paper.

Elsewhere in the women's division, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be going head-to-head with Harley Cameron. Cameron will surely be looking to redeem herself tonight after she came up short against Storm's ally Mariah May last week on "Dynamite".

Additionally, HOOK will be returning to "Dynamite" for the first time since losing the FTW Championship to Chris Jericho at Dynasty with something on his mind to share as the latter's mentorship with Big Bill continues to blossom. Malakai Black will also be responding to Adam Copeland after the TNT Champion challenged the House of Black leader to a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match with his title on the line at Double or Nothing this past Saturday during "AEW Rampage".