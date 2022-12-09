AEW Rampage Live Coverage (12/09) - Jon Moxley Vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Two Title Matches, We Hear From Ruby Soho And Tay Melo
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on December 9, 2022!
Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley will be squaring off with recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita. This will not be the first time that the duo has faced one another, as they went head-to-head at Fyter Fest during the Interim World Championship Eliminator Tournament. With Moxley besting Takeshita in their first encounter, will Takeshita be able to even the score tonight, or will Moxley be able to pick up another win?
Orange Cassidy will be defending his All-Atlantic Championship against an opponent of Kip Sabian's choosing. Cassidy gave Sabian the opportunity to challenge for his title this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", but Sabian declined his offer due to the fact that he was hurting after competing in the "Dynamite" Diamond Battle Royale earlier that night. Cassidy told him that if he wasn't going to compete, then he should find someone else who could on his behalf. Who will Sabian choose?
Another championship will also be on the line, as Regina Di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida will be putting her title on the line against The Bunny. Shida has held the title since August after defeating Suzu Suzuki at the WAVE 15th Anniversary ~ Carnival WAVE show and has since had a handful of successful title defenses. Will she have another one tonight, or will a new champion be crowned?
Additionally, The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill (formerly known as W. Morrissey) will be tag team actions as they look to continue racking up wins. Ruby Soho, Tay Melo, and Athena will also all be addressing AEW fans
We are live! Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita wait in the ring.
Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange chops and forearms before Moxley gains the upper hand and delivers an elbow. He hits a dropkick, then offers his hand to Takeshita. Takeshita goes to shake it, but Moxley slaps him and fires off several elbows. He bites him, but Takeshita delivers an elbow of his own. He delivers a tijeras, then sends Moxley to the outside and goes flying. We see Don Callis watching on from the crowd as the two men head into the audience. They exchange right hand shots. Moxley stomps on his head.
Back from the break, Moxley bleeds from his head as he delivers a piledriver to Takeshita in the center of the ring. He looks for another one, but Takeshita escapes. Moxley tries to send out of the ring, but Takeshita hangs on and delivers a lariat. He delivers a leaping clothesline before the two men end up on the apron and Takeshita plants him. He delivers a Slingshot DDT into the ring, then goes for a pin. Moxley kicks out and the two exchange elbow strikes once more. Moxley delivers a King Kong Lariat, but Takeshita fires back with a knee and a Brainbuster. He goes for a pin, but Moxley kicks out.
The two men ascend to the top rope before Moxley pushes Takeshita off and hops down. Takeshita delivers a rolling elbow, then hits the Blue Thunderbomb. He goes for a pin, but Moxley kicks out. Takeshita delivers a forearm, followed by a German suplex. He ascends to the top and looks for a Frog Splash, but Moxley gets his knees up and fires off several anvil and hammer strikes. He follows it up with Death Rider, then goes for a pin but Takeshita kicks out at one. Moxley fires off several stomps, then looks for the Juji Gatame Lock. Takeshita escapes and Moxley continues to beat him down. He locks in the Bulldog Hold and Takeshita fades.
Winner: Jon Moxley
After the match, "Hangman" Adam Page heads to the ring with a mic in hand. He says the doctor won't clear him to wrestle because of his brain, so he has an excuse because he's not thinking straight. He then clocks Moxley and the two men spill to the outside. Blackpool Combat Club looks to separate them as Moxley sends Page into the ring post.
We then head to a video hyping up Powerhouse Hobbs.
Back from the break, we head to a video from Stokely Hathaway with the AEW News.
The Bunny and Penelope Ford then head to the ring, followed by Hikaru Shida.
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny (w/ Penelope Ford) for the Regina DiWave Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Bunny shoves Shida, and Shida returns the favor. The two exchange forearms before Shida delivers a sliding elbow and a bodyslam. Bunny delivers a knee, then goes to work on Shida's neck.
Back from the break, The Bunny delivers a sliding lariat and several elbow strikes to Shida's head. Shida delivers a knee, but The Bunny fires back with a kick. Shida hits a knee, then goes for a pin. Ford interferes by throwing Shida's kendo stick into the ring. Shida goes after her, but Bunny grabs it from her. The referee takes it away from her and while she disposes of it, Ford holds her in place and Bunny takes advantage. Shida beats down Bunny, then gets her back in the ring and delivers a Michinoku Driver, followed by the Katana for the win.
Winner (and still): Hikaru Shida
After the match, Jamie Hayter heads to the ring and stares down Shida.
We then head to a video hyping up the match between Mercedes Martinez and Athena at Final Battle.
Back at ringside, Lee Moriarty, Stokely Hathaway and Big Bill head to the ring, with Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James waiting in the ring.
Lee Moriarty and Big Bill (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James
Moriarty and Bloodstone begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Moriarty delivers a big boot, then gloats. He delivers a pair of kicks to his groin, then locks in an ankle submission. James and Bill tag in. Bill delivers a splash in the corner, then delivers a chokeslam and pins him for the win.
Winners: Lee Moriarty and Big Bill
We then head to a video of Ortiz and Eddie Kingston calling out House of Black.