AEW Rampage Live Coverage (12/09) - Jon Moxley Vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Two Title Matches, We Hear From Ruby Soho And Tay Melo

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange chops and forearms before Moxley gains the upper hand and delivers an elbow. He hits a dropkick, then offers his hand to Takeshita. Takeshita goes to shake it, but Moxley slaps him and fires off several elbows. He bites him, but Takeshita delivers an elbow of his own. He delivers a tijeras, then sends Moxley to the outside and goes flying. We see Don Callis watching on from the crowd as the two men head into the audience. They exchange right hand shots. Moxley stomps on his head.

Back from the break, Moxley bleeds from his head as he delivers a piledriver to Takeshita in the center of the ring. He looks for another one, but Takeshita escapes. Moxley tries to send out of the ring, but Takeshita hangs on and delivers a lariat. He delivers a leaping clothesline before the two men end up on the apron and Takeshita plants him. He delivers a Slingshot DDT into the ring, then goes for a pin. Moxley kicks out and the two exchange elbow strikes once more. Moxley delivers a King Kong Lariat, but Takeshita fires back with a knee and a Brainbuster. He goes for a pin, but Moxley kicks out.

The two men ascend to the top rope before Moxley pushes Takeshita off and hops down. Takeshita delivers a rolling elbow, then hits the Blue Thunderbomb. He goes for a pin, but Moxley kicks out. Takeshita delivers a forearm, followed by a German suplex. He ascends to the top and looks for a Frog Splash, but Moxley gets his knees up and fires off several anvil and hammer strikes. He follows it up with Death Rider, then goes for a pin but Takeshita kicks out at one. Moxley fires off several stomps, then looks for the Juji Gatame Lock. Takeshita escapes and Moxley continues to beat him down. He locks in the Bulldog Hold and Takeshita fades.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After the match, "Hangman" Adam Page heads to the ring with a mic in hand. He says the doctor won't clear him to wrestle because of his brain, so he has an excuse because he's not thinking straight. He then clocks Moxley and the two men spill to the outside. Blackpool Combat Club looks to separate them as Moxley sends Page into the ring post.

We then head to a video hyping up Powerhouse Hobbs.

Back from the break, we head to a video from Stokely Hathaway with the AEW News.

The Bunny and Penelope Ford then head to the ring, followed by Hikaru Shida.