AEW Announces Major International Broadcast Deal

All Elite Wrestling has announced a major partnership with DAZN Group that will dramatically expand its reach outside the United States.

According to today's press release, the multi-year deal will bring AEW's premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia. The agreement includes international broadcasts of both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," as well as YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," the promotion's quarterly "Battle of the Belts" specials, and quarterly pay-per-view events.

Per the press release, AEW will now be available in Albania, Alderney, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Jan Mayen Islands, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Svalbard, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

With the AEW agreement, DAZN has further established itself as a hub for all things sports-related. At the time of publishing, the service includes soccer, MotoGP, NBA, combat sports, and more. Per Variety, the sports streaming service also joined forces with Amazon recently to make the service available as a Prime Video channel.

AEW President Tony Khan will undoubtedly be happy with the DAZN partnership as he seeks to expand the company's profile outside of North America. That said, it seems that AEW is gaining attention worldwide, as Khan recently said that AEW has a better audience than WWE in the United Kingdom, while noting that the promotion is a "worldwide leader" in several international markets.