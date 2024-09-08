Hangman Page KOs Swerve Strickland To Win Brutal Lights Out Cage Match At AEW All Out

"Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland took each other to the limit in a Lights Out, unsanctioned steel cage match in the main event of AEW All Out, and it was a chair shot to the head by Page that led to his victory by knock out. The match started before the cage even lowered, and involved weapons from barbed wire to a hypodermic needle.

The pair started the match by holding each other outside of the ropes as if to decapitate one another as the structure lowered. Strickland went for a toolbox Prince Nana had thrown into the ring, retrieved a staple gun, and stapled Page's back and chest with his family photos. Page used a strand of barbed wire around his arm to hit a lariat to Strickland, then drug his opponent's face across it. Strickland went for a cinder box and dropped Page back-first onto it, with visible effects to Page's skin. Strickland hit a Swerve Stomp from the top rope to Page, sending him through a table below, but "Hangman" kicked out. Page went back to his bag in the corner of the ring and got out a piece of wood from Strickland's burned down house, and looked as though he was going to stab his rival, before Strickland countered and drug the sharp end of the wood against Page's forehead.

Page battled back and hit a power bomb to Strickland across the cinder block. Strickland regained his composure enough to hit a second House Call, before going to the top rope. Page followed Strickland and hit an Awesome Bomb from the top, followed by a Deadeye. Page then pulled the grill out of Strickland's mouth, retrieved a hypodermic needle from the bag, and put the needle through Strickland's cheek, before hitting him in the head with a chair. The referee called for the bell, and Page was awarded the victory by knockout.