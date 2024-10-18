Additional Details On New AEW-WBD Media Rights Deal, Ongoing Negotiations

AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery were finally able to announce the details of their new media rights deal on October 2. The deal will not only see AEW stay on TBS and TNT until at least 2028, but the company will also have its two main shows, "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," streamed simultaneously on MAX, with the rest of the AEW library following as 2025 rolls on.

Advertisement

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed some extra details about the deal now that it has finally been made official. Meltzer revealed that the $555 Million deal that was announced on October 2 was the main part of the agreement, and the goal was to always announce it on the fifth anniversary of "Dynamite." However, there are still some negotiations going on. The most notable being the future of "AEW Rampage," which looks to be finishing at the end of 2024 in favor of a new third show, "AEW Shockwave," which is still being shopped around to other networks. "Rampage" may still have a future according to Meltzer, but it is unlikely given what the company wants to do with "Shockwave."

Advertisement

FOX has been "Shockwave's" main target given they just lost WWE programming, with Meltzer stating that if AEW were to get on FOX, the best days for them would either be Tuesdays or Thursdays, as "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" already occupy Monday and Friday, AEW already have shows on Wednesday and Saturdays, and Tony Khan doesn't want to compete with the NFL on Sundays. However, there would be competition on both of those nights in the form of "WWE NXT" on Tuesdays, and some NFL games on Thursdays.