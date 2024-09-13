Dave Meltzer Analyzes Fox & WWE Not Renewing SmackDown Rights Deal

Advertisers and the money that comes with them play a huge role in media rights deals, as the revenue made by ads needs to be enough to warrant spending such a large amount of money over a five-year span. This is another reason why "SmackDown's" FOX run ended, as Meltzer stated that even though its ratings were strong and regularly ranked first in the key 18-49 demographic, "SmackDown" viewers actually ranked last in household income among the major wrestling shows, and a 30-second ad only earned FOX around $47,000. That is far below what network television shows are expected to make, hence why FOX was so hesitant to keep WWE programming.

Advertisement

According to Meltzer, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch himself explained last year that the network just wasn't hitting the advertising numbers they needed to make a return on their investment, which he mostly put down to the WWE fanbase, and admitted that FOX didn't attribute "enough significant retransmission revenue" to WWE. Murdoch said that it made sense for WWE to move on to a new partner.

FOX might not be out of the wrestling business though, as there have reportedly been ongoing discussions with AEW about potentially bringing a show to one of their cable networks. AEW recently trademarked "Shockwave," which is said to be a new one-hour show, with AEW talent even believing that it will end up on FOX Sports 1 in the near future.

Advertisement