Cody Rhodes To Defend Undisputed WWE Title On SmackDown USA Network Premiere Next Week

Solo Sikoa has been gunning for a rematch for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship since his failed attempt, despite Bloodline Rules, at SummerSlam. Tonight, on the final "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, General Manager Nick Aldis granted that wish with a major stipulation in the form of a steel cage.

Advertisement

Rhodes kicked off "SmackDown" acknowledging the formidable Edmonton, Alberta, Canada crowd and exchanging pleasantries with those in attendance. Before he could get too far in his narrative, however, "The American Nightmare" also recognized that at any minute, he expected to be interrupted and therefore went ahead and extended an invite to The Bloodline to join him in the ring. Within moments, all of the current incarnation of The Bloodline, WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa took Rhodes up on his offer, with the current holder of the Ula Fala addressing Rhodes in saying that he deserves and desires the rematch as soon as possible, while the crowd chanted, "We want Roman" throughout. Rhodes answered by saying that the season premiere of "SmackDown" on USA next week deserves a championship match and proffered as much to not Sikoa but rather Fatu, who hit the ring and reaffirmed his loyalty to Sikoa.

Advertisement

At that point, a melee ensued, with The Street Profits and DIY hitting the ring before Aldis interrupted, making a match for the "SmackDown" debut on USA between Rhodes and Sikoa in a steel cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship official. Aside from the title match at SummerSlam, Rhodes has also bested Sikoa in singles competition on "Raw" in March of 2023, and via disqualification on "SmackDown" in June of this year.