Roman Reigns Returns At WWE SummerSlam, Helps Cody Rhodes Retain Undisputed Title

With Bloodline Rules in effect, extracurricular activity was all but guaranteed in SummerSlam's main event. Even a tease from none other than Arn Anderson talking about Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes having plenty of friends before the match basically promised as much. In the end, however, the big surprise was not so much said extracurricular activity but instead the return of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, reappearing to help his WrestleMania 40 adversary retain his title over Solo Sikoa.

Initially, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa interfered in the match, swaying things in Sikoa's favor, before Rhodes allies Randy Orton and Kevin Owens evened the odds and battled the former Guerrillas of Destiny into the crowd and out of the outcome. "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu also involved himself, smashing Rhodes in the ring and through the announce table, although he may have injured himself in the process. From there, with Rhodes in trouble and Sikoa poised to capture the championship, suddenly, Reigns' music hit and, invoking vibes from WCW's Bash at the Beach in 1996, Michael Cole pondered aloud why Reigns was here and who he'd look to help. Within moments, those questions were answered, with Reigns clocking Sikoa with a Superman Punch and a Spear, and a befuddled Rhodes inching over to Sikoa, landing a Cross Rhodes, and retaining the title, all with a look of disbelief on his face.

