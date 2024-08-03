Major Stipulation Added To WWE SummerSlam Main Event

A major stipulation last seen during WrestleMania 40 will return on Saturday at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio. During Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Solo Sikoa challenged Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to a Bloodline Rules match, as the Bloodline surrounded the ring. Rhodes started off "SmackDown" by calling out Sikoa face-to-face.

Rhodes called Sikoa a "self-appointed tribal chief," but said he's the actual Undisputed Champion. He said if he loses to Sikoa at Summerslam, and he doesn't intend to, he plans to pay back his friends that the Bloodline ran down, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Rhodes kept bringing up beating Roman Reigns in the stipulation. Sikoa said that when Rhodes beat Reigns, Reigns was a "weak tribal chief."

Sikoa said that he's not weak, he's dangerous. Sikoa said he wants to make their main event match at SummerSlam a Bloodline Rules match. With that, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga came down the ramp and Tonga Loa came from behind. Rhodes said it's not the "smartest decision" he has ever made, but he accepted. The last time Rhodes competed in the stipulation was against Reigns, who had Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his corner, as well as Sikoa, with the rest of the new Bloodline having yet to debut. The stipulation was set up the first night of WrestleMania 40 when Rhodes was pinned by The Rock.

