Arn Anderson Returns To WWE TV For The First Time Since 2019 At SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson returned to WWE programming for the first time in years to give encouragement to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Anderson was seen backstage speaking to Rhodes ahead of his Bloodline Rules match against Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show. Anderson gave the champion a pep talk, but also noticeably said that "Cody still has a couple of friends who are on the way." He seemingly referenced the fact the Bloodline took out both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, who had been helping Rhodes against Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu ahead of the event.

The Four Horseman member was last seen on WWE TV on an episode of "SmackDown Live" when he made a guest appearance on an episode of the "Fashion Police" with Breezango. Anderson was released from the company in February 2019 after reportedly letting former WWE talent Alicia Fox wrestle while intoxicated. He joined AEW in August 2019 during All Out, helping Rhodes in a match. He officially signed a contract with AEW in December 2019.

In May 2024, Anderson confirmed that his contract with AEW had expired, and he wanted to spend more time traveling and training with his son, wrestler Brock Anderson. While with AEW, he was a manager, coach and mentor, as well as the on-screen advisor to Rhodes.