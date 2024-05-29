Arn Anderson Addresses AEW Future

Earlier this week, "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry confirmed that after his contract with AEW expired on May 28, he'd be moving on from the company in order to better focus on some of his professional projects. On the latest episode of the "ARN" podcast, wrestling legend Arn Anderson announced that he too will be imminently leaving All Elite Wrestling, as his respective contract expires on Friday, May 31. The reasoning for Anderson's departure, however, is much more personal.

"The limited time that I have left [in my wrestling career], I want to spend with [my son] Brock, because I think Brock has aptitude and attitude," Anderson said. "I think he will be a player for somebody. And I just got to get him some experience, and that's where I'm going to go with my time – helping develop Brock and teaching him. If he comes along like I think and hope it will, it will be sooner than later. So I just want to say thank you to Tony [Khan]. This coming, believe it or not, on double shot day, [May] 31st is the last day of my contract. I just want to say thank you. I appreciate everything, and that goes to everybody that works there."

During his five-year tenure with AEW, Anderson notably served as a mentor, manager, and coach. Upon his arrival at AEW in 2019, "The Enforcer" was appointed as the on-screen personal advisor to "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, who resided as one of AEW's founding members. After Rhodes exited AEW in early 2022, Anderson shifted his attention to managing the likes of Wardlow, Lee Johnson, and his son, Brock Anderson. Brock spent two years in AEW before leaving the company in October 2023.

