Mark Henry Explains Why He Won't Be Renewing His AEW Contract

Mark Henry's AEW contract status has been up in the air lately, but "The World's Strongest Man" has finally ended all speculation about his future. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed when his deal officially ends, adding that he won't be sticking around afterward.

"My contract with AEW is set to expire tomorrow, the 28th. And today, of course, is the 27th. So I wanted to address that matter. And Tony Khan said at the press conference that he was very happy and proud of what we did together. I feel exactly the same way. I appreciate everything that happened at AEW with Tony Khan and the Khan family. I had a great experience. I do feel like it's time for me to take more time to handle TheMarkHenry.com and the ReMarkable brand and focus that attention on what my next steps are. I am not going to be renewing my deal."

Henry noted that his exit from AEW was a mutual decision, stating that he doesn't want to be with the company if he can't dedicate all of his focus to it. However, the WWE Hall of Famer insisted that there is no bad blood between either party, and he's leaving AEW on a positive note after having a great experience there.

Henry signed a multi-year deal with AEW in 2021 and took on several roles in the company, working as an announcer, coach, and scout. Despite moving on to new projects moving forward, he said that he's still going to be available to help out people who have his phone number, and he has no intention of leaving the wrestling business.

