AEW announced Mark Henry has signed a multi-year deal as an expert analyst, coach, and scout for the company.

Henry is set to be on the broadcast team for the hour-long AEW Rampage, which debuts on Friday, August 13 on TNT at 10 pm ET.

“I have been fortunate to experience a great deal of success in my pro wrestling career,” Henry said. “From my own in-ring title runs and creative storylines, to identifying and scouting some of the top talent in pro wrestling business today, to my role as a broadcaster, I have long worked to stay ahead of the pro wrestling curve.

“The overall quality of professional wrestling has skyrocketed in the past few years, and I’ve been very impressed by the meteoric rise of AEW. I’m excited to join the broadcast team on AEW RAMPAGE, and I can’t wait to work with the incredible roster at AEW.”

AEW President Tony Khan praised Henry’s career and spoke about what he brings to the table for AEW.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mark Henry to AEW,” Khan said. “Mark came into pro wrestling already established as a legendary powerlifter, and he applied his greatest tools, his cerebral approach to sport and his unprecedented work ethic, to become a legendary pro wrestler as well. The mission of AEW is to be the best wrestling product in the world today.

“Mark’s illustrious presence and his great wrestling acumen will be tremendous assets to our company and our content, as we’ll utilize his esteemed presence not only on-screen, but also in the career development of our stars for the future.”

Henry made his first appearance for AEW over this past weekend at Double or Nothing. He’s scheduled to speak on this Friday’s AEW Dynamite.