WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has signed with AEW.

The announcement came during tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV as he will not only be a coach for the promotion, but he will be an announcer for the upcoming Rampage show on Friday nights.

Henry walked out to the stage and waved to the crowd without saying anything and headed to the back.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show.

Below are highlights from the segment: